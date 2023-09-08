Player prop bet options for Bryan Reynolds and others are available when the Atlanta Braves host the Pittsburgh Pirates at Truist Park on Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Friday, September 8, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Bryce Elder Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Elder Stats

Bryce Elder (11-4) will take the mound for the Braves, his 28th start of the season.

He has 15 quality starts in 27 chances this season.

Elder has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 27 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 24-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.42), 28th in WHIP (1.223), and 49th in K/9 (6.4).

Elder Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Dodgers Sep. 2 6.0 5 1 1 4 4 at Rockies Aug. 28 6.0 8 4 4 4 1 vs. Mets Aug. 22 5.1 2 1 1 3 3 vs. Yankees Aug. 15 7.0 1 0 0 3 3 at Pirates Aug. 10 5.0 6 5 5 5 2

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 131 hits with 29 doubles, five triples, 19 home runs, 43 walks and 67 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He's slashed .265/.325/.460 so far this year.

Reynolds will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .275 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, three walks and five RBI.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Sep. 6 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 5 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 4 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Cardinals Sep. 3 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 1 at Cardinals Sep. 2 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Hayes Stats

Ke'Bryan Hayes has recorded 110 hits with 22 doubles, seven triples, 13 home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 54 runs with nine stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .268/.310/.450 so far this year.

Hayes brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a triple, two home runs, two walks and two RBI.

Hayes Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Sep. 6 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 5 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 4 2-for-4 1 1 1 7 0 at Cardinals Sep. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals Sep. 2 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

