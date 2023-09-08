Bryce Elder gets the nod for the Atlanta Braves on Friday at Truist Park against Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is set for 7:20 PM ET in this first game of a three-game series.

Bookmakers list the Braves as -210 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Pirates +170 moneyline odds. The contest's over/under has been set at 9.5 runs.

Braves vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -210 +170 9.5 -110 -110 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 7-2 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Over their last 10 games, the Braves are 3-2-0 against the spread. The average over/under set by bookmakers in Atlanta's past three games has been 10, a span in which the Braves and their opponent have hit the over each time.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have won 83 of the 125 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (66.4%).

Atlanta has gone 31-13 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter (70.5% winning percentage).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Braves have an implied win probability of 67.7%.

Atlanta has played in 139 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 75 times (75-61-3).

The Braves have collected a 13-12-0 record ATS this season.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 45-24 46-24 28-18 63-30 72-40 19-8

