Hayden Hurst, who is currently the 25th tight end off the board in fantasy drafts this summer (199th overall), posted 53.4 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 28th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep scrolling for more projections and stats on the Carolina Panthers TE.

Hayden Hurst Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 53.40 60.75 - Overall Rank 228 239 199 Position Rank 27 27 25

Hayden Hurst 2022 Stats

Hurst was targeted 68 times last season and amassed 414 receiving yards on 52 grabs with two touchdowns. He posted 25.9 receiving yards per game.

Hurst picked up 11.9 fantasy points -- five catches, 59 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 2 versus the Buffalo Bills, which was his best game last year.

In his worst game of the season -- Week 3 against the New York Jets -- Hurst ended up with 0.7 fantasy points. His stat line was: one catch, seven yards, on two targets.

Hayden Hurst 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Steelers 4.6 8 5 46 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 2.4 7 5 24 0 Week 3 @Jets 0.7 2 1 7 0 Week 4 Dolphins 8.7 4 3 27 1 Week 5 @Ravens 11.3 7 6 53 1 Week 6 @Saints 2.1 3 3 21 0 Week 7 Falcons 4.8 8 6 48 0 Week 8 @Browns 4.2 4 4 42 0 Week 9 Panthers 3.5 5 5 35 0 Week 11 @Steelers 2.8 3 2 28 0 Week 12 @Titans 5.7 9 6 57 0 Week 13 Chiefs 1.2 3 2 12 0 Week 18 Ravens 1.4 5 4 14 0 Wild Card Ravens 2.5 6 4 45 0 Divisional @Bills 11.9 6 5 59 1 Championship Game @Chiefs 3.7 5 4 37 0

