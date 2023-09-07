D.J. Chark 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
After amassing 68.2 fantasy points last season (65th among WRs), D.J. Chark has an ADP of 181st overall (67th at his position). Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dive into his stats and projections to find out.
D.J. Chark Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|68.20
|96.79
|-
|Overall Rank
|191
|137
|181
|Position Rank
|65
|48
|67
D.J. Chark 2022 Stats
- Chark collected three touchdowns and accumulated 502 receiving yards (29.5 ypg) last year.
- In Week 14 last season versus the Minnesota Vikings, Chark posted a season-high 15.4 fantasy points, with these numbers: six receptions, 94 yards and one touchdown.
D.J. Chark 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Eagles
|11.2
|8
|4
|52
|1
|Week 2
|Commanders
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Vikings
|4.6
|6
|3
|46
|0
|Week 11
|@Giants
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Bills
|7.6
|5
|2
|16
|1
|Week 13
|Jaguars
|9.8
|6
|5
|98
|0
|Week 14
|Vikings
|15.4
|7
|6
|94
|1
|Week 15
|@Jets
|1.8
|2
|1
|18
|0
|Week 16
|@Panthers
|10.8
|5
|4
|108
|0
|Week 17
|Bears
|5.6
|4
|2
|56
|0
|Week 18
|@Packers
|1.4
|4
|3
|14
|0
