After amassing 68.2 fantasy points last season (65th among WRs), D.J. Chark has an ADP of 181st overall (67th at his position). Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dive into his stats and projections to find out.

D.J. Chark Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 68.20 96.79 - Overall Rank 191 137 181 Position Rank 65 48 67

D.J. Chark 2022 Stats

Chark collected three touchdowns and accumulated 502 receiving yards (29.5 ypg) last year.

In Week 14 last season versus the Minnesota Vikings, Chark posted a season-high 15.4 fantasy points, with these numbers: six receptions, 94 yards and one touchdown.

D.J. Chark 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Eagles 11.2 8 4 52 1 Week 2 Commanders 0.0 4 0 0 0 Week 3 @Vikings 4.6 6 3 46 0 Week 11 @Giants 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 12 Bills 7.6 5 2 16 1 Week 13 Jaguars 9.8 6 5 98 0 Week 14 Vikings 15.4 7 6 94 1 Week 15 @Jets 1.8 2 1 18 0 Week 16 @Panthers 10.8 5 4 108 0 Week 17 Bears 5.6 4 2 56 0 Week 18 @Packers 1.4 4 3 14 0

