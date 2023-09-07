Tyler O'Neill takes a two-game homer streak into the St. Louis Cardinals' (61-78) game against the Atlanta Braves (90-48) at 7:20 PM ET on Thursday, at Truist Park.

The Braves will look to Max Fried (6-1) against the Cardinals and Adam Wainwright (3-10).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Fried - ATL (6-1, 2.52 ERA) vs Wainwright - STL (3-10, 8.10 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Max Fried

Fried (6-1) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his 12th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers while allowing three hits.

The 29-year-old has pitched to a 2.52 ERA this season with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.9 walks per nine across 11 games.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Fried has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 11 chances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Adam Wainwright

The Cardinals are sending Wainwright (3-10) out to make his 19th start of the season. He is 3-10 with an 8.10 ERA and 45 strikeouts through 83 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Monday, Aug. 28 against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up eight hits.

During 18 games this season, the 42-year-old has an 8.10 ERA and 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .359 to his opponents.

Wainwright heads into this outing with three quality starts under his belt this year.

Wainwright heads into this matchup with 12 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

He given up at least one earned run in all of his appearances in 2023.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.