Following a campaign in which he scored 174.3 fantasy points (21st among QBs), the Carolina Panthers' Andy Dalton is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 47th quarterback off the board this summer (376th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, see his stats and projections below.

Andy Dalton Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 174.24 14.95 - Overall Rank 43 460 376 Position Rank 21 56 47

Andy Dalton 2022 Stats

Dalton passed for 2,871 yards (168.9 per game), completing 66.7% (252-for-378), with 18 TDs and nine INTs last year.

Dalton accumulated 26.5 fantasy points -- 30-of-47 (63.8%), 361 yards, 4 TDs, 3 INTs; 4 carries, 21 yards -- in his best game last season (Week 7 versus the Arizona Cardinals).

Dalton picked up 1.6 fantasy points -- 8-of-15 (53.3%), 92 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT -- in Week 16 against the Cleveland Browns, in his worst game of the year.

Andy Dalton 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 4 Vikings 13.7 20-for-28 236 1 0 0 Week 5 Seahawks 9.9 16-for-24 187 1 1 0 Week 6 Bengals 10.5 17-for-32 162 1 0 0 Week 7 @Cardinals 26.5 30-for-47 361 4 3 0 Week 8 Raiders 17.2 22-for-30 229 2 0 0 Week 9 Ravens 10.9 19-for-29 210 1 1 0 Week 10 @Steelers 7.1 17-for-27 174 1 2 0 Week 11 Rams 22.2 21-for-25 260 3 0 0 Week 12 @49ers 10.3 18-for-29 204 0 0 0 Week 13 @Buccaneers 13.3 20-for-28 229 1 0 0 Week 15 Falcons 14.1 11-for-17 151 2 0 0 Week 16 @Browns 1.6 8-for-15 92 0 1 0 Week 17 @Eagles 6.0 18-for-22 205 0 1 0 Week 18 Panthers 11.0 15-for-25 171 1 0 0

