On Wednesday, Marcell Ozuna (.795 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the Atlanta Braves play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Dakota Hudson. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Cardinals.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Dakota Hudson

Dakota Hudson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Looking to place a prop bet on Marcell Ozuna? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna is hitting .272 with 22 doubles, 33 home runs and 49 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 38th, and he is eighth in the league in slugging.

In 70.2% of his games this year (85 of 121), Ozuna has picked up at least one hit, and in 27 of those games (22.3%) he recorded at least two.

Looking at the 121 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 30 of them (24.8%), and in 6.7% of his trips to the plate.

Ozuna has driven in a run in 46 games this year (38.0%), including 22 games with more than one RBI (18.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 45.5% of his games this season (55 of 121), with two or more runs 12 times (9.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 60 .292 AVG .252 .366 OBP .324 .611 SLG .486 31 XBH 24 19 HR 14 39 RBI 39 53/26 K/BB 60/23 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings