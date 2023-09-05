Austin Riley vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .250 with two doubles, three home runs, three walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Miles Mikolas) at 7:20 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Riley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Cardinals Player Props
|Braves vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
|Braves vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley has 27 doubles, a triple, 32 home runs and 47 walks while batting .277.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 61st, and he is 16th in the league in slugging.
- Riley has picked up a hit in 95 of 136 games this season, with multiple hits 47 times.
- He has hit a home run in 22.1% of his games in 2023 (30 of 136), and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 38.2% of his games this season, Riley has driven in at least one run. In 22 of those games (16.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 51.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 23 games with multiple runs (16.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|70
|.301
|AVG
|.255
|.361
|OBP
|.312
|.547
|SLG
|.469
|32
|XBH
|28
|15
|HR
|17
|40
|RBI
|45
|70/24
|K/BB
|72/23
|2
|SB
|1
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.67 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (138 total, one per game).
- Mikolas makes the start for the Cardinals, his 30th of the season. He is 6-10 with a 4.66 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 164 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 35-year-old's 4.66 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.308 WHIP ranks 38th, and 6.1 K/9 ranks 50th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.