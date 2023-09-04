Clemson vs. Duke: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 4
The No. 9 Clemson Tigers (0-0) will face off against their ACC-rival, the Duke Blue Devils (0-0) in a matchup on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. The Tigers are significant favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 13 points. The over/under is 55.5 in the outing.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Clemson vs. Duke matchup in this article.
Clemson vs. Duke Game Info
- Date: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Wilmington, North Carolina
- Venue: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Clemson vs. Duke Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Clemson Moneyline
|Duke Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Clemson (-13)
|55.5
|-450
|+340
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Clemson (-13)
|55.5
|-500
|+380
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|FanDuel
|Clemson (-12.5)
|55.5
|-500
|+375
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
|PointsBet
|-
|-
|+375
|-500
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Clemson (-13)
|-
|-500
|+375
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Clemson vs. Duke Betting Trends
- Clemson put together a 7-7-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Tigers had an ATS record of 3-4 when playing as at least 13-point favorites last season.
- Duke went 9-4-0 ATS last season.
Clemson & Duke 2023 Futures Odds
|Clemson
|To Win the National Champ.
|+1800
|Bet $100 to win $1800
|To Win the ACC
|+140
|Bet $100 to win $140
|Duke
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the ACC
|+5000
|Bet $100 to win $5000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.