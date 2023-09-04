According to our computer model, the Clemson Tigers will beat the Duke Blue Devils when the two teams match up at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium on Monday, September 4, which starts at 8:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Clemson vs. Duke Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Duke (+13) Under (55.5) Clemson 29, Duke 25

Week 1 ACC Predictions

Clemson Betting Info (2022)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Tigers' implied win probability is 83.3%.

The Tigers put together a 7-7-0 record against the spread last season.

As 13-point or greater favorites last season, Clemson went 3-4.

Last season, seven of Tigers games went over the point total.

Clemson games last season posted an average total of 52.1, which is 3.4 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Duke Betting Info (2022)

The implied probability of a win by the Blue Devils, based on the moneyline, is 21.1%.

The Blue Devils went 9-4-0 ATS last year.

Last year, five Blue Devils games hit the over.

Last season, Duke's games resulted in an average scoring total of 57, which is 1.5 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Tigers vs. Blue Devils 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Clemson 33.2 20.9 34.4 18.6 39 10 Duke 32.8 22.1 35 18.8 31.2 26.8

