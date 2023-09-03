Ozzie Albies and his .380 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (54 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Bobby Miller on September 3 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Dodgers.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies is hitting .270 with 21 doubles, four triples, 28 home runs and 36 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 48th, his on-base percentage ranks 85th, and he is 18th in the league in slugging.

Albies will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .320 in his last games.

Albies has gotten at least one hit in 68.9% of his games this season (84 of 122), with at least two hits 34 times (27.9%).

He has homered in 21.3% of his games in 2023 (26 of 122), and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.

Albies has driven in a run in 48 games this season (39.3%), including 26 games with more than one RBI (21.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

In 63 of 122 games this season, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 65 .241 AVG .294 .299 OBP .349 .450 SLG .550 22 XBH 31 10 HR 18 38 RBI 52 40/17 K/BB 48/19 2 SB 9

Dodgers Pitching Rankings