Los Angeles Dodgers (83-52) will play the Atlanta Braves (90-45) at Dodger Stadium on Sunday, September 3 at 4:10 PM ET. Currently stuck at 98 RBI, Mookie Betts will be looking to knock in his 100th run of the season.

The Braves are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog Dodgers have -105 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 9 runs for this game.

Braves vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton - ATL (14-10, 3.29 ERA) vs Bobby Miller - LAD (8-3, 4.00 ERA)

Braves vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Braves vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 122 times this season and won 82, or 67.2%, of those games.

The Braves have gone 82-40 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (67.2% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves played as the moneyline favorite for each of their last 10 games, and they finished 9-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Dodgers have won in 11, or 50%, of the 22 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Dodgers have been victorious nine times in 18 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Dodgers have played as underdogs three times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times.

Braves vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+175) Austin Riley 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+140) Matt Olson 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+275) 0.5 (+140) Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+145) Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+165)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +300 1st 1st

