The Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers take the field on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET. Ronald Acuna Jr. and Mookie Betts have been on a tear as of late for their respective squads.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with 258 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta leads MLB with a .502 slugging percentage this season, hammering out 514 extra-base hits.

The Braves lead the majors with a .276 batting average.

Atlanta has the most productive offense in MLB play, scoring 5.8 runs per game (788 total runs).

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with a .345 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out eight times per game to rank sixth in MLB.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in MLB.

Atlanta has a 3.80 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 11th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.260).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Charlie Morton gets the start for the Braves, his 27th of the season. He is 14-10 with a 3.29 ERA and 165 strikeouts in 147 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

Morton is looking for his fourth straight quality start.

Morton will look to pitch five or more innings for his fifth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.7 frames per outing.

He has made seven appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/29/2023 Rockies W 3-1 Away Charlie Morton Peter Lambert 8/30/2023 Rockies W 7-3 Away Darius Vines Kyle Freeland 8/31/2023 Dodgers W 8-7 Away Spencer Strider Lance Lynn 9/1/2023 Dodgers W 6-3 Away Max Fried Julio Urías 9/2/2023 Dodgers W 4-2 Away Bryce Elder Emmet Sheehan 9/3/2023 Dodgers - Away Charlie Morton Bobby Miller 9/5/2023 Cardinals - Home - Miles Mikolas 9/6/2023 Cardinals - Home Spencer Strider Dakota Hudson 9/7/2023 Cardinals - Home Max Fried Adam Wainwright 9/8/2023 Pirates - Home Bryce Elder Thomas Hatch 9/9/2023 Pirates - Home Charlie Morton Johan Oviedo

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.