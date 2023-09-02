UCLA vs. Coastal Carolina: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 2
The UCLA Bruins (0-0) play the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at the Rose Bowl. The Bruins are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the line posted at 14.5 points. The over/under is 65.5 in the outing.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UCLA vs. Coastal Carolina matchup.
UCLA vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Pasadena, California
- Venue: Rose Bowl
UCLA vs. Coastal Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UCLA Moneyline
|Coastal Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UCLA (-14.5)
|65.5
|-650
|+450
|DraftKings
|UCLA (-14.5)
|65.5
|-700
|+500
|FanDuel
|UCLA (-14.5)
|65.5
|-710
|+490
|PointsBet
|UCLA (-14.5)
|-
|-556
|+400
|Tipico
|UCLA (-14.5)
|-
|-700
|+500
UCLA vs. Coastal Carolina Betting Trends
- UCLA covered six times in 13 matchups with a spread last season.
- When playing as at least 14.5-point favorites last season, the Bruins had an ATS record of 3-3.
- Coastal Carolina put together a 4-8-1 record against the spread last season.
- The Chanticleers did not cover the spread last season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 14.5-point underdogs.
UCLA & Coastal Carolina 2023 Futures Odds
|UCLA
|To Win the National Champ.
|+20000
|To Win the Pac-12
|+1400
|Coastal Carolina
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|To Win the Sun Belt
|+600
