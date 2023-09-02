The New Mexico Lobos (0-0) will look to upset the No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Kyle Field. The Aggies are heavy favorites in this one, with the line posted at 38.5 points. The over/under is set at 49 in the contest.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Texas A&M vs. New Mexico matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Texas A&M vs. New Mexico Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

College Station, Texas Venue: Kyle Field

Texas A&M vs. New Mexico Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Texas A&M vs. New Mexico Betting Trends

Texas A&M went 4-7-1 ATS last season.

New Mexico put together a 3-8-1 record against the spread last year.

Texas A&M & New Mexico 2023 Futures Odds

Texas A&M To Win the National Champ. +4000 Bet $100 to win $4000 To Win the SEC +1400 Bet $100 to win $1400 New Mexico To Win the MWC +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

