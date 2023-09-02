The No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers (0-0) square off against the Virginia Cavaliers (0-0) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Tennessee vs. Virginia?

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Nissan Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Tennessee 47, Virginia 7

Tennessee 47, Virginia 7 Tennessee won 88.9% of the games last season when it was the moneyline favorite (8-1).

The Volunteers played as a moneyline favorite of -5000 or shorter in just two games last season. They won both.

Virginia was an underdog in seven games last season and won one (14.3%) of those contests.

The Cavaliers did not enter a game last season with longer moneyline odds than +1350.

The Volunteers have a 98.0% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Tennessee (-28)



Tennessee (-28) Against the spread, Tennessee went 10-3-0 last season.

The Volunteers went 3-0 as 28-point favorites or greater last year.

Virginia's record against the spread last year was 4-6-0.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (55.5)



Under (55.5) Tennessee played nine games with more than 55.5 total points, its current matchup's point total, last year.

Tennessee combined with its opponent to score more than 55.5 points in one game last season.

These teams averaged a combined 63.1 points per game a season ago, 7.6 more points than the over/under of 55.5 set for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Tennessee

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 64.7 64.9 64.3 Implied Total AVG 41.3 44.9 37.2 ATS Record 10-3-0 6-1-0 4-2-0 Over/Under Record 7-6-0 6-1-0 1-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 8-1 5-0 3-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-1 1-0 1-1

Virginia

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.3 51.9 52.9 Implied Total AVG 29.8 30.2 29.3 ATS Record 4-6-0 2-4-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 2-7-1 2-4-0 0-3-1 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 2-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-6 0-3 1-3

