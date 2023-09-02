The No. 21 North Carolina Tar Heels (0-0) and the South Carolina Gamecocks (0-0) meet at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

North Carolina ranked 26th in scoring offense (34.4 points per game) and 102nd in scoring defense (30.8 points allowed per game) last year. Offensively, South Carolina ranked 71st in the FBS with 379.5 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 89th in total defense (404.7 yards allowed per contest).

See more details below, including how to watch this game on ABC.

South Carolina vs. North Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Bank of America Stadium

South Carolina vs. North Carolina Key Statistics (2022)

South Carolina North Carolina 379.5 (66th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 463.7 (12th) 404.7 (98th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 436.5 (126th) 119.5 (105th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 154.4 (67th) 259.9 (41st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 309.3 (11th) 27 (126th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (19th) 23 (17th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (103rd)

South Carolina Stats Leaders (2022)

Spencer Rattler completed 66.2% of his passes to throw for 3,011 yards and 18 touchdowns last season.

MarShawn Lloyd averaged 44 rushing yards per game and scored nine rushing touchdowns.

Juju McDowell rushed for 219 yards and two touchdowns last season.

Antwane Wells Jr. was targeted 7.1 times per game and collected 928 receiving yards and six touchdowns over the course of 2022.

Jalen Brooks caught 33 passes last season on his way to 504 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Josh Vann averaged 22.8 receiving yards per game on 2.4 targets per game a season ago.

North Carolina Stats Leaders (2022)

Last year Drake Maye had a monster stat line with 4,321 passing yards (308.6 per game), a 66.2% completion percentage (342-for-517), 38 touchdowns, and only seven interceptions. He also added 698 rushing yards on 184 carries with seven rushing TDs (averaging 49.9 yards per game).

Elijah Green put up 558 rushing yards on 131 carries and eight touchdowns last season.

In the previous year, Josh Downs grabbed 94 passes (on 119 targets) for 1,029 yards (73.5 per game). He also found the end zone 11 times.

Antoine Green also impressed receiving last season. He collected 43 receptions for 798 yards and seven touchdowns. He was targeted 68 times.

Bryson Nesbit reeled in 35 passes for 507 yards and four touchdowns, putting up 36.2 yards per game last season.

