The Presbyterian Blue Hose (0-0) visit the Murray State Racers (0-0) at Roy Stewart Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

With 303.3 yards of total offense per game (17th-worst) and 466.4 yards allowed per game on defense (seventh-worst), Murray State was outplayed on both sides of the ball last season. While Presbyterian ranked 67th in total defense with 387.5 yards allowed per game last season, it was a little less successful on offense, ranking 18th-worst (305.6 yards per game).

Presbyterian vs. Murray State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Murray, Kentucky

Murray, Kentucky Venue: Roy Stewart Stadium

Presbyterian vs. Murray State Key Statistics (2022)

Presbyterian Murray State 305.6 (106th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 303.3 (107th) 387.5 (58th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 466.4 (118th) 84.6 (123rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 136.9 (80th) 221 (60th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 166.4 (107th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (83rd) 0 (79th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (35th)

Presbyterian Stats Leaders (2022)

Nate Hayden threw for 1,287 yards and seven touchdowns last season.

Delvecchio Powell II averaged 37.3 rushing yards per game and accumulated one rushing touchdown. Powell added 1.9 receptions per game to average 20.9 receiving yards.

Mikal Stanley rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns last season.

Dominic Kibby averaged 72 yards on 3.5 receptions per game and racked up seven receiving touchdowns in 2022.

Jalen Jones grabbed two touchdowns and had 491 receiving yards (44.6 ypg) in 2022.

Jordan Irizarry played his way to 299 receiving yards (27.2 ypg) last season.

Murray State Stats Leaders (2022)

Last season Jayden Stinson produced 1,375 passing yards (125 per game), a 49.2% completion percentage, eight touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.

Last year, DaMonta Witherspoon ran for 580 yards on 146 attempts (52.7 yards per game) and scored one time.

Cortezz Jones collected 369 rushing yards on 72 carries and three touchdowns last season.

Taylor Shields hauled in 22 catches for 460 yards (41.8 per game) while being targeted 35 times. He also scored five touchdowns.

DeQuan Dallas produced last year, grabbing 40 passes for 434 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 39.5 receiving yards per game.

LaMartez Brooks reeled in 29 passes on 53 targets for 311 yards and two touchdowns, compiling 28.3 receiving yards per game.

