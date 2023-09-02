In the contest between the Murray State Racers and Presbyterian Blue Hose on Saturday, September 2 at 7:00 PM, our projection model expects the Racers to come away with the victory. Wanting predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Presbyterian vs. Murray State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Murray State (-26.7) 56.4 Murray State 42, Presbyterian 15

Week 1 Pioneer League Predictions

Presbyterian Betting Info (2022)

The Blue Hose covered just twice in 10 matchups with a spread last year.

A total of seven of Blue Hose games last season hit the over.

Murray State Betting Info (2022)

The Racers had a record of just 2-9-0 against the spread last season.

Racers games hit the over six out of 11 times last season.

Blue Hose vs. Racers 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Murray State 15.2 36.8 17.2 25.2 13.5 46.5 Presbyterian 15.7 42.6 22.2 41.6 10.3 43.5

