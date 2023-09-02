Ozzie Albies vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Ozzie Albies (batting .340 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Bobby Miller. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Dodgers.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies has 21 doubles, four triples, 28 home runs and 36 walks while hitting .268.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 51st in batting average, 86th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.
- Albies has reached base via a hit in 83 games this year (of 121 played), and had multiple hits in 33 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 21.5% of his games in 2023, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Albies has driven home a run in 48 games this season (39.7%), including more than one RBI in 21.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 11 occasions..
- In 63 of 121 games this year, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|64
|.241
|AVG
|.291
|.299
|OBP
|.347
|.450
|SLG
|.550
|22
|XBH
|31
|10
|HR
|18
|38
|RBI
|52
|40/17
|K/BB
|47/19
|2
|SB
|9
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have a 4.21 team ERA that ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (160 total, 1.2 per game).
- Miller makes the start for the Dodgers, his 17th of the season. He is 8-3 with a 4.00 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the righty went six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 4.00 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .236 to his opponents.
