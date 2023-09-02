The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (0-0) visit the UCLA Bruins (0-0) at the Rose Bowl on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

UCLA ranked 87th in total defense last year (403.5 yards allowed per game), but it thrived on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best in the FBS with 503.5 total yards per game. Coastal Carolina sported the 60th-ranked scoring offense last year (29.1 points per game), and it was worse on the other side of the ball, ranking 23rd-worst with 31.8 points allowed per game.

We provide more details below.

Coastal Carolina vs. UCLA Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Pasadena, California

Pasadena, California Venue: Rose Bowl

Coastal Carolina vs. UCLA Key Statistics (2022)

Coastal Carolina UCLA 405.2 (50th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 503.5 (9th) 418 (110th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 403.5 (95th) 159 (62nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 238.3 (6th) 246.2 (53rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 265.2 (35th) 16 (41st) Turnovers (Rank) 20 (89th) 22 (22nd) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (62nd)

Coastal Carolina Stats Leaders (2022)

Grayson McCall completed 69.7% of his passes to throw for 2,700 yards and 24 touchdowns last season. McCall also helped with his legs, tallying six touchdowns on 15 yards per game.

CJ Beasley racked up five rushing touchdowns on 55 yards per game last season.

Reese White ran for five touchdowns on 544 yards a year ago.

Sam Pinckney averaged 76.6 yards on 5.5 receptions per game and compiled three receiving touchdowns in 2022.

Jared Brown averaged 60.7 receiving yards on 5.6 targets per game in 2022, scoring six touchdowns.

Tyson Mobley averaged 37.7 receiving yards per game on 4.2 targets per game a season ago.

UCLA Stats Leaders (2022)

Last year Dorian Thompson-Robinson had 3,154 passing yards (242.6 per game), a 69.6% completion percentage (266-for-382), 27 touchdowns, and only 10 interceptions. He also added 647 rushing yards on 118 carries with 12 rushing TDs (averaging 49.8 yards per game).

Last year Zach Charbonnet took 195 rushing attempts for 1,359 yards (104.5 per game) and scored 14 touchdowns. When it comes to receiving, he also caught 37 passes for 321 yards (24.7 per game).

Jake Bobo picked up 57 receptions for 817 yards and seven touchdowns last year. He was targeted 85 times, and averaged 62.8 yards per game.

Kazmeir Allen produced last year, grabbing 49 passes for 403 yards and two touchdowns. He collected 31 receiving yards per game.

Kam Brown reeled in 24 passes on 35 targets for 362 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 27.8 receiving yards per game.

