The Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers will play on Saturday at Dodger Stadium, at 9:10 PM ET, with Matt Olson and Freddie Freeman among those expected to produce at the plate.

The Braves are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog Dodgers have -105 odds to play spoiler. The total is 10 runs for this contest (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under).

Braves vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -115 -105 10 -105 -115 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won nine of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

The Braves have two wins against the spread in their last three chances.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have been favored on the moneyline 121 total times this season. They've finished 81-40 in those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, Atlanta has an 81-40 record (winning 66.9% of its games).

The Braves have an implied moneyline win probability of 53.5% in this matchup.

Atlanta has played in 134 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 72 times (72-59-3).

The Braves have collected a 12-11-0 record against the spread this season (covering 52.2% of the time).

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 44-22 45-23 28-17 61-28 70-37 19-8

