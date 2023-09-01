On Friday, Eddie Rosario (hitting .382 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Urias. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

  • Rosario is batting .259 with 22 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 30 walks.
  • Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 71st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 108th and he is 31st in slugging.
  • Rosario has reached base via a hit in 70 games this year (of 116 played), and had multiple hits in 26 of those games.
  • In 18 games this season, he has homered (15.5%, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish).
  • In 28.4% of his games this season, Rosario has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
  • He has scored in 45 games this season, with multiple runs nine times.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
60 GP 56
.281 AVG .235
.319 OBP .302
.557 SLG .406
25 XBH 20
15 HR 5
43 RBI 21
55/12 K/BB 46/18
0 SB 3

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Dodgers have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.20).
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (157 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Urias (11-7 with a 4.41 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his 21st of the season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when the left-hander tossed six innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 27-year-old has amassed a 4.41 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 20 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .244 to his opponents.
