Big South Games Today: How to Watch Big South Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Week 1 of the college football campaign is here, with four games involving teams from the Big South on the early-season schedule. For details on how to watch all of the action, keep reading.
Big South Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|North Greenville Crusaders at Charleston Southern Buccaneers
|6:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Robert Morris Colonials at Air Force Falcons
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|MW Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at Appalachian State Mountaineers
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Bryant Bulldogs at UNLV Rebels
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|MW Network
