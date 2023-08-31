ACC teams are in action for 12 games in Week 1 of the 2023 college football season. A couple of the best bets available for parlay options or standalone wagers, according to our computer model, include picking Tennessee -28 against Virginia as a spread bet and wagering on the over/under in the Northern Illinois vs. Boston College matchup.

Best Week 1 ACC Spread Bets

Pick: Tennessee -28 vs. Virginia

Matchup: Virginia Cavaliers vs. Tennessee Volunteers

Virginia Cavaliers vs. Tennessee Volunteers Projected Favorite & Spread: Tennessee by 40.3 points

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Date: September 2

TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Miami (OH) +17 vs. Miami (FL)

Matchup: Miami (OH) RedHawks at Miami Hurricanes

Miami (OH) RedHawks at Miami Hurricanes Projected Favorite & Spread: Miami (FL) by 5.1 points

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Date: September 1

TV Channel: ACC Network (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Old Dominion +16.5 vs. Virginia Tech

Matchup: Old Dominion Monarchs at Virginia Tech Hokies

Old Dominion Monarchs at Virginia Tech Hokies Projected Favorite & Spread: Virginia Tech by 5.3 points

Time: 8:00 PM ET

Date: September 2

TV Channel: ACC Network (Stream on Fubo)

Best Week 1 ACC Total Bets

Over 50.5 - Northern Illinois vs. Boston College

Matchup: Northern Illinois Huskies at Boston College Eagles

Northern Illinois Huskies at Boston College Eagles Projected Total: 53.7 points

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Date: September 2

TV Channel: ACC Network (Stream on Fubo)

Under 56.5 - Virginia vs. Tennessee

Matchup: Virginia Cavaliers vs. Tennessee Volunteers

Virginia Cavaliers vs. Tennessee Volunteers Projected Total: 53.5 points

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Date: September 2

TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)

Under 48.5 - Louisville vs. Georgia Tech

Matchup: Louisville Cardinals vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Louisville Cardinals vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Projected Total: 45.5 points

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Date: September 1

TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Final 2022 ACC Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Clemson 11-3 (8-0 ACC) 33.2 / 20.9 410.9 / 335.0 North Carolina 9-5 (6-2 ACC) 34.4 / 30.8 463.7 / 436.5 Pittsburgh 9-4 (5-3 ACC) 31.3 / 24.3 405.5 / 329.8 Duke 9-4 (5-3 ACC) 32.8 / 22.1 415.7 / 378.2 Florida State 10-3 (5-3 ACC) 36.1 / 20.6 484.2 / 321.8 Louisville 8-5 (4-4 ACC) 26.9 / 19.2 406.1 / 331.5 NC State 8-5 (4-4 ACC) 24.3 / 19.2 339.8 / 326.9 Georgia Tech 5-7 (4-4 ACC) 17.2 / 28.4 325.9 / 402.1 Syracuse 7-6 (4-4 ACC) 27.7 / 23.1 374.7 / 329.3 Miami (FL) 5-7 (3-5 ACC) 23.6 / 26.8 367.4 / 375.9 Wake Forest 8-5 (3-5 ACC) 36.1 / 28.3 443.3 / 404.2 Boston College 3-9 (2-6 ACC) 17.8 / 30.3 311.6 / 378.6 Virginia Tech 3-8 (1-6 ACC) 19.3 / 24.7 314.7 / 370.8 Virginia 3-7 (1-6 ACC) 17.0 / 24.0 344.0 / 357.5

