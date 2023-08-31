The Furman Paladins (0-0) and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (0-0) square off at Paladin Stadium on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

Furman averaged 421.9 yards per game offensively last season (32nd in the FCS), and it gave up 388.5 yards per game (70th) on the other side of the ball. With 433.5 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranked 23rd-worst in the FCS, Tennessee Tech had to lean on its 47th-ranked offense (393.7 yards per contest) to keep it in games last season.

Furman vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

City: Greenville, South Carolina

Greenville, South Carolina Venue: Paladin Stadium

Furman vs. Tennessee Tech Key Statistics (2022)

Furman Tennessee Tech 421.9 (15th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 393.7 (49th) 388.5 (112th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 433.5 (100th) 212.8 (15th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 173.9 (43rd) 209.1 (70th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 219.8 (61st) 4 (106th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (39th) 7 (4th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (22nd)

Furman Stats Leaders (2022)

Tyler Huff had an impressive passing stat line last year with 1,754 yards (159.5 yards per game), going 156-for-237 (65.8% completion percentage), 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He was effective in the running game as well, with 572 rushing yards on 91 carries, seven rushing TDs, and averaging 52.0 yards per game.

Dominic Roberto churned out 1,117 rushing yards (85.9 per game) and 11 touchdowns last year.

Ryan Miller hauled in 68 catches for 731 yards (56.2 per game) while being targeted 71 times. He also scored 10 touchdowns.

Joshua Harris tacked on 565 yards on 40 grabs with four touchdowns. He was targeted 35 times, and averaged 43.5 receiving yards per game.

Kyndel Dean hauled in 36 passes on 36 targets for 320 yards, averaging 29.1 receiving yards per game.

Tennessee Tech Stats Leaders (2022)

Jeremiah Oatsvall passed for 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while collecting 2,271 yards by the end of last season (206.5 ypg). He also scored five touchdowns on 42.8 rushing yards per game.

David Gist racked up five rushing touchdowns on 56.5 yards per game last season. Gist was also productive in the passing game, totaling 23 catches and four touchdowns over the course of the year.

Metrius Fleming was targeted 3.7 times per game and racked up 394 receiving yards and one touchdown over the course of 2022.

Willie Miller caught 25 passes last season on his way to 339 yards and three receiving touchdowns.

Brad Clark grabbed 27 passes on his way to 287 receiving yards and three touchdowns a season ago.

