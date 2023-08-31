Braves vs. Dodgers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 31
Thursday's game features the Los Angeles Dodgers (83-49) and the Atlanta Braves (87-45) matching up at Dodger Stadium in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-5 victory for the Dodgers according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET on August 31.
The Braves will give the nod to Spencer Strider (15-4) versus the Dodgers and Lance Lynn (10-9).
Braves vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Braves vs. Dodgers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Dodgers 6, Braves 5.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Dodgers
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Braves Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 7-3.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Braves have two wins against the spread in their last three chances.
- This season, the Braves have been favored 119 times and won 79, or 66.4%, of those games.
- Atlanta is 68-28 this season when entering a game favored by -145 or more on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 59.2% chance to win.
- Atlanta leads MLB with 770 runs scored this season.
- The Braves' 3.80 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 26
|@ Giants
|W 7-3
|Max Fried vs Ryan Walker
|August 27
|@ Giants
|L 8-5
|Jared Shuster vs Tristan Beck
|August 28
|@ Rockies
|W 14-4
|Bryce Elder vs Austin Gomber
|August 29
|@ Rockies
|W 3-1
|Charlie Morton vs Peter Lambert
|August 30
|@ Rockies
|W 7-3
|Darius Vines vs Kyle Freeland
|August 31
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Lance Lynn
|September 1
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Max Fried vs Julio Urías
|September 2
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Bobby Miller
|September 3
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Bobby Miller
|September 5
|Cardinals
|-
|TBA vs Zack Thompson
|September 6
|Cardinals
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Miles Mikolas
