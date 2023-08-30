Marcell Ozuna vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Marcell Ozuna (.474 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Rockies.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -189)
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna is batting .269 with 20 doubles, 30 home runs and 46 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 49th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.
- Ozuna is batting .368 with two homers during his last games and is riding an eight-game hitting streak.
- Ozuna has gotten a hit in 80 of 115 games this year (69.6%), with at least two hits on 26 occasions (22.6%).
- He has homered in 27 games this year (23.5%), homering in 6.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Ozuna has driven in a run in 43 games this year (37.4%), including 20 games with more than one RBI (17.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 51 games this year, with multiple runs 11 times.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|55
|.294
|AVG
|.244
|.370
|OBP
|.313
|.607
|SLG
|.459
|30
|XBH
|20
|18
|HR
|12
|38
|RBI
|35
|51/26
|K/BB
|56/20
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in MLB with a collective 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.58).
- The Rockies give up the second-most home runs in baseball (191 total, 1.4 per game).
- Freeland gets the start for the Rockies, his 26th of the season. He is 5-13 with a 5.00 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 135 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the left-hander went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 49th in ERA (5.00), 49th in WHIP (1.467), and 53rd in K/9 (5.7) among pitchers who qualify.
