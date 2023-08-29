The Atlanta Dream's (16-19) injury report has just one player listed ahead of a Tuesday, August 29 game against the Phoenix Mercury (9-25) at Gateway Center Arena. The matchup tips at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

The Dream are coming off of an 83-80 loss to the Fever in their last outing on Sunday.

Rep your team with officially licensed Dream gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Atlanta Dream Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Nia Coffey Out Hand 6.9 4.8 1.5

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel. Sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Phoenix Mercury Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Skylar Diggins-Smith Out Personal - - -

Dream vs. Mercury Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: AZFamily and BSSE

AZFamily and BSSE Location: College Park, Georgia

College Park, Georgia Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Use our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Dream Player Leaders

Cheyenne Parker posts a team-high 6.9 rebounds per contest. She is also posting 14.5 points and 1.9 assists, shooting 48% from the field.

Allisha Gray puts up 17.3 points, 5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, shooting 47% from the field and 38.4% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Monique Billings puts up 4.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest, shooting 40.6% from the floor.

Haley Jones puts up 4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 34.9% from the floor.

Dream vs. Mercury Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Dream -8.5 160.5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Dream or Mercury with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.