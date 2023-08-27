In one of the many compelling matchups on the Serie A schedule on Sunday, US Lecce and ACF Fiorentina hit the pitch at Stadio Artemio Franchi.

US Lecce (1-0-0) journeys to take on ACF Fiorentina (1-0-0) at Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence.

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: ACF Fiorentina (-165)

ACF Fiorentina (-165) Underdog: US Lecce (+450)

US Lecce (+450) Draw: (+275)

Watch Juventus vs Bologna

Bologna (0-0-1) journeys to take on Juventus (1-0-0) at Allianz Stadium in Turin.

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: Juventus (-200)

Juventus (-200) Underdog: Bologna (+500)

Bologna (+500) Draw: (+310)

Watch Lazio vs Genoa CFC

Genoa CFC (0-0-1) makes the trip to play Lazio (0-0-1) at Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Game Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: Lazio (-190)

Lazio (-190) Underdog: Genoa CFC (+475)

Genoa CFC (+475) Draw: (+310)

Watch SSC Napoli vs Sassuolo

Sassuolo (0-0-1) makes the trip to match up with SSC Napoli (1-0-0) at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples.

Game Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: SSC Napoli (-330)

SSC Napoli (-330) Underdog: Sassuolo (+700)

Sassuolo (+700) Draw: (+475)

