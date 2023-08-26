MEAC Games Today: How to Watch MEAC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 0
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Week 0 of the college football campaign is set to kick off, with one game involving teams from the MEAC on the schedule. For details on how to watch all of the action, keep scrolling.
MEAC Game on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Jackson State Tigers vs. South Carolina State Bulldogs
|7:30 PM ET, Saturday, August 26
|ABC (Live stream on Fubo)
