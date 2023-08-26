Tony Finau is in 22nd place, at -2, after the first round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club.

Tony Finau is listed by sportsbooks at +50000 to pick up the win at the TOUR Championship this weekend.

Tony Finau Insights

Finau has finished below par on eight occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 15 rounds played.

He has registered a top-10 score three times in his last 15 rounds.

Finau has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Finau has finished in the top 10 once in his past five appearances.

Finau will attempt to prolong his streak of made cuts to five by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 24 -7 267 2 20 2 6 $5.7M

TOUR Championship Insights and Stats

In Finau's past seven appearances at this event, he has finished in the top 20 six times, including three top-10 finishes. His average finish has been 13th.

In his last seven attempts at this event, he's made the cut each time.

Finau finished 22nd on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,005 yards in the past year, while East Lake Golf Club is set for a longer 7,346 yards.

East Lake Golf Club checks in at 7,346 yards, four yards longer than the average course Finau has played in the past year (7,342 yards).

Finau's Last Time Out

Finau shot poorly over the 16 par-3 holes at the BMW Championship, with an average of 3.19 strokes to finish in the sixth percentile of competitors.

His 3.98-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the BMW Championship ranked in the 51st percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.98).

Finau was better than only 10% of the field at the BMW Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.68.

Finau recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the BMW Championship, worse than the field average of 2.4.

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Championship, Finau carded more bogeys or worse (four) than the tournament average (2.2).

Finau's eight birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the BMW Championship were less than the field average (8.8).

In that last tournament, Finau's par-4 performance (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (better than the field's average, 7.7).

Finau ended the BMW Championship underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9), with one on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the BMW Championship, Finau carded more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.5).

TOUR Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: East Lake Golf Club

East Lake Golf Club Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Par: 70 / 7,346 yards

Par: 70 / 7,346 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Finau's performance prior to the 2023 TOUR Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.