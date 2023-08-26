The South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-0) and the Jackson State Tigers (0-0) meet at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

While South Carolina State ranked 50th in total defense with 355 yards allowed per game last season, it was slightly less successful on offense, ranking 15th-worst (300 yards per game). Jackson State was a tough matchup for opposing teams last season, as it ranked top-25 in both total offense (16th-best with 447.9 yards per game) and total defense (best with 253.2 yards allowed per game) this season.

South Carolina State vs. Jackson State Game Info

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Center Parc Stadium

South Carolina State vs. Jackson State Key Statistics (2022)

South Carolina State Jackson State 300 (109th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 447.9 (8th) 355 (43rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 253.2 (8th) 106.1 (112th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 151.8 (65th) 193.9 (84th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 296.1 (10th) 4 (106th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (83rd) 4 (15th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (9th)

South Carolina State Stats Leaders (2022)

Corey Fields' previous season stat line: 1,409 passing yards (128.1 per game), 108-for-239 (45.2%), 14 touchdowns and 10 picks.

Kendrell Flowers churned out 391 rushing yards (35.5 per game) and three touchdowns last year.

Tyrece Nick collected 245 rushing yards on 70 carries and four touchdowns last season.

In the previous season, Shaquan Davis grabbed 45 passes (on 35 targets) for 934 yards (84.9 per game). He also found the end zone 11 times.

Jordan Smith also impressed receiving last year. He collected 18 receptions for 278 yards and three touchdowns. He was targeted 13 times.

Rakim White hauled in 15 passes for 241 yards and three touchdowns, putting up 21.9 yards per game last year.

Jackson State Stats Leaders (2022)

Shedeur Sanders averaged 288.1 yards passing per contest and tossed 40 touchdowns last season. In addition, he added 13.3 yards on the ground per game with six rushing touchdowns.

Sy'Veon Wilkerson averaged 90.2 rushing yards per game and scored nine rushing touchdowns.

Last season Santee Marshall rushed for 357 yards. He also scored one total touchdown.

Shane Hooks averaged 57.5 receiving yards and grabbed 10 receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

Dallas Daniels hauled in six touchdowns and had 657 receiving yards (50.5 ypg) in 2022.

Kevin Coleman Jr. averaged 39.2 receiving yards per game on 2.5 targets per game a season ago.

