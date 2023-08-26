Following the first round of the TOUR Championship, Max Homa is currently 17th with a score of -4.

Looking to wager on Max Homa at the TOUR Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +10000 to win the tournament this weekend. Read on for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Max Homa Insights

Homa has finished below par on 12 occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished 13 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 17 rounds played.

He has finished with the best score of the day in one of his last 17 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 on six occasions.

Over his last 17 rounds, Homa has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

Homa has one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes in his past five tournaments.

In his past five tournaments, Homa has finished within five shots of the leader once. He posted a score that was better than average four times.

Homa has a top-20 finish in each of his past five tournaments.

Homa will attempt to make the cut for the seventh time in a row by making it to the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 16 -7 267 2 20 5 10 $9.9M

TOUR Championship Insights and Stats

Homa has one top-five finish in his past two appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been 11th.

In his most recent two attempts at this event, he's made the cut each time.

Homa finished 17th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

This course is set up to play at 7,346 yards, 341 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The average course Homa has played in the past year has been 7,346 yards, the exact distance East Lake Golf Club will measure at for this event.

Homa's Last Time Out

Homa shot poorly on the 16 par-3 holes at the BMW Championship, with an average of 3.19 strokes to finish in the sixth percentile of competitors.

He shot well to finish in the 96th percentile on par 4s at the BMW Championship, averaging 3.77 strokes on those 48 holes.

On the eight par-5 holes at the BMW Championship, Homa was better than 49% of the competitors (averaging 4.63 strokes).

Homa fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the BMW Championship (the other competitors averaged 2.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Championship, Homa had more bogeys or worse (four) than the field average (2.2).

Homa's 16 birdies or better on par-4s at the BMW Championship were more than the tournament average of 8.8.

In that most recent tournament, Homa's performance on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 7.7).

Homa ended the BMW Championship carding a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, while the field averaged 2.9 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the BMW Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Homa finished without one.

TOUR Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: East Lake Golf Club

East Lake Golf Club Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Par: 70 / 7,346 yards

70 / 7,346 yards Homa Odds to Win: +10000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Homa's performance prior to the 2023 TOUR Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.