Austin Riley vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Austin Riley -- .211 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the San Francisco Giants, with Ryan Walker on the mound, on August 26 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Giants.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Ryan Walker
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley is batting .277 with 25 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs and 44 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is 20th in the league in slugging.
- In 70.1% of his 127 games this season, Riley has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 42 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 21.3% of his games in 2023, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 37.8% of his games this year, Riley has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 65 of 127 games this season, and more than once 21 times.
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|61
|.301
|AVG
|.252
|.361
|OBP
|.309
|.547
|SLG
|.456
|32
|XBH
|23
|15
|HR
|14
|40
|RBI
|39
|70/24
|K/BB
|63/20
|2
|SB
|1
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Giants' 4.00 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.1 per game).
- Walker (4-2) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 2.14 ERA in 46 1/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Wednesday -- the righty threw a scoreless third of an inning against the Philadelphia Phillies without surrendering a hit.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.14, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 34 games this season. Opponents are batting .244 against him.
