Lin Zhu (No. 48 ranking) will meet Ekaterina Alexandrova (No. 22) in the semifinals of the Tennis in the Land on Friday, August 25.

Alexandrova carries -165 odds to clinch a spot in the final versus Zhu (+135).

Lin Zhu vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova Match Information

  • Tournament: The Tennis in the Land
  • Round: Semifinals
  • Date: Friday, August 25
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Venue: Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
  • Location: Cleveland, Ohio
  • Court Surface: Hard

Lin Zhu vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ekaterina Alexandrova has a 62.3% chance to win.

Lin Zhu Ekaterina Alexandrova
+135 Odds to Win Match -165
+400 Odds to Win Tournament +160
42.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 62.3%
20.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 38.5%
45.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.5

Lin Zhu vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova Trends and Insights

  • In the quarterfinals on Thursday, Zhu took down No. 7-ranked Caroline Garcia, 6-4, 6-1.
  • Alexandrova took home the win 5-7, 6-0, 7-5 versus Xinyu Wang in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
  • In her 44 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Zhu has played an average of 21.1 games.
  • Zhu has played 35 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 21.4 games per match.
  • In her 53 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Alexandrova is averaging 21.4 games per match while winning 55.1% of those games.
  • Alexandrova has averaged 21.6 games per match and 9.6 games per set through 29 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 55.2% of those games.
  • This is the first time that Zhu and Alexandrova have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

