Tuesday's Liga MX schedule features several top-tier games, including a matchup between Puebla FC and Mazatlan FC.

In terms of live coverage, we've got everything you need to know regarding Tuesday's Liga MX action here. Take a look at the links below.

Liga MX Streaming Live Today

Watch Mazatlan FC vs Puebla FC

Puebla FC (0-1-3) makes the trip to play Mazatlan FC (0-2-2) at Estadio de Mazatlan in Mazatlán.

Watch Guadalajara Chivas vs Club Tijuana de Caliente

Club Tijuana de Caliente (1-1-1) travels to take on Guadalajara Chivas (3-1-0) at Estadio Akron in Zapopan.

  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBC Universo
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch FC Juarez vs Pumas UNAM

Pumas UNAM (1-3-0) travels to face FC Juarez (2-2-0) at Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez.

  • Game Time: 11:05 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

