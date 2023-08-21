Monday's game between the Atlanta Braves (80-43) and the New York Mets (58-67) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Braves taking home the win. Game time is at 7:20 PM on August 21.

The Braves will look to Allan Winans versus the Mets and David Peterson (3-7).

Braves vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

  • When: Monday, August 21, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
  • Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Braves 5, Mets 3.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Mets

  • Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

  • In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Braves have a record of 8-2.
  • When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
  • In their last two games with a spread, the Braves covered the spread each time.
  • The Braves have been favorites in 110 games this season and won 72 (65.5%) of those contests.
  • Atlanta has a record of 24-10, a 70.6% win rate, when favored by -225 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 69.2% chance to win.
  • Atlanta leads MLB with 715 runs scored this season.
  • The Braves' 3.82 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
August 15 Yankees W 5-0 Bryce Elder vs Luis Severino
August 16 Yankees W 2-0 Charlie Morton vs Randy Vasquez
August 18 Giants W 4-0 Spencer Strider vs Alex Cobb
August 19 Giants W 6-5 Yonny Chirinos vs Logan Webb
August 20 Giants L 4-3 Max Fried vs Jakob Junis
August 21 Mets - Allan Winans vs David Peterson
August 22 Mets - Bryce Elder vs Tylor Megill
August 23 Mets - Charlie Morton vs José Quintana
August 25 @ Giants - Spencer Strider vs Logan Webb
August 26 @ Giants - Max Fried vs TBA
August 27 @ Giants - Bryce Elder vs TBA

