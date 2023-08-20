Sixteen squads are still standing in the 2023 Women's World Cup, and they will play in the first knockout round, aiming to eventually advance to the final on August 20.

Below we provide the betting odds to dissect prior to you place a wager on today's Women's World Cup action.

Thursday's Women's World Cup Match Odds

Below are the most up-to-date odds for Thursday's match at the 2023 Women's World Cup:

Match Time TV Favorite (Odds) Underdog (Odds) Spain vs. Netherlands 9:00 PM ET FOX US Spain (-116) Netherlands (+334)

2023 Women's World Cup Favorites

Want the dope on the top favorites at the 2023 Women's World Cup? We've posted which nations have the best odds to lift the trophy ahead:

Odds to Win England +275 Spain +300 Japan +450 France +500 Australia +850 Netherlands +1100 Sweden +1100 Colombia +2800 Norway +5000 Switzerland +10000

