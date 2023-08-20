The Atlanta Braves and San Francisco Giants will play on Sunday at Truist Park, at 1:35 PM ET, with Matt Olson and Wilmer Flores among those expected to produce at the plate.

The Braves have been listed as -250 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Giants (+200). Atlanta is a 2.5-run favorite (at +105 odds). A 9-run total is set for this contest.

Braves vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Time: 1:35 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: Truist Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -250 +200 9 -110 -110 -2.5 +105 -130

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 8-2 in those contests.

The Braves and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.

In their last two games with a spread, the Braves covered the spread each time.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have won 66.1% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (72-37).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, Atlanta has gone 19-6 (76%).

The Braves have an implied moneyline win probability of 71.4% in this game.

In the 122 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Atlanta, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 66 times (66-53-3).

The Braves have covered 50% of their games this season, going 10-10-0 ATS.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 42-20 38-22 27-15 53-27 65-35 15-7

