Austin Riley vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
On Sunday, Austin Riley (batting .341 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Jakob Junis. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Giants.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Jakob Junis
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Riley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Giants Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Giants Player Props
|Braves vs Giants Pitching Matchup
|Braves vs Giants Prediction
|How to Watch Braves vs Giants
|Braves vs Giants Odds
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley is batting .281 with 25 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs and 43 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is 14th in the league in slugging.
- Riley has had a hit in 87 of 122 games this season (71.3%), including multiple hits 41 times (33.6%).
- In 22.1% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 39.3% of his games this year, Riley has tallied at least one RBI. In 21 of those games (17.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 52.5% of his games this year (64 of 122), with two or more runs 20 times (16.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|60
|.307
|AVG
|.256
|.368
|OBP
|.314
|.568
|SLG
|.463
|32
|XBH
|23
|15
|HR
|14
|40
|RBI
|39
|66/23
|K/BB
|63/20
|1
|SB
|1
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 3.97 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow 128 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Junis (3-3) makes the start for the Giants, his third of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw four scoreless innings against the Tampa Bay Rays while surrendering two hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.