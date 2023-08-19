Tyrrell Hatton will take to the course at Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) in Olympia Fields, Illinois to compete in the 2023 BMW Championship from August 17-19. It's a par-70 that spans 7,366 yards, with a purse of $20,000,000.00 on the line.

Looking to place a bet on Hatton at the BMW Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +2200 to pick up the win this week. Keep reading for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Tyrrell Hatton Insights

Hatton has finished below par on 11 occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished 14 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds played.

He has registered the best score of the day twice while finishing in the top-five four times and with a top-10 score in six of his last 20 rounds played.

Over his last 20 rounds, Hatton has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round seven times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 12 occasions.

Hatton has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes in his past five appearances.

Hatton has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five tournaments. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score three times.

Hatton has made the cut 11 times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 18 -6 278 0 18 5 7 $8.1M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

BMW Championship Insights and Stats

Hatton has one top-20 finish in his past three appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 23rd.

In his last three attempts at this event, he's made the cut every time.

Hatton finished 23rd on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) measures 7,366 yards for this tournament, 350 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,016).

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course), the scoring average is higher at +7 per tournament.

Hatton will take to the 7,366-yard course this week at Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) after having played courses with an average length of 7,373 yards during the past year.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of +7.

Hatton's Last Time Out

Hatton was in the seventh percentile on par 3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.96 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, which placed him in the 28th percentile of the field.

On the eight par-5 holes at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Hatton was better than just 13% of the competitors (averaging 4.5 strokes).

Hatton carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, worse than the field average of 4.4.

On the 16 par-3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Hatton recorded two bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.7).

Hatton's nine birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship were less than the field average (12.5).

In that most recent competition, Hatton's par-4 performance (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 6.4).

Hatton ended the FedEx St. Jude Championship with a birdie or better on four of eight par-5s, less than the field's average, 4.6.

On the eight par-5s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Hatton carded more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.5).

BMW Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 17-19, 2023

August 17-19, 2023 Course: Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course)

Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) Location: Olympia Fields, Illinois

Olympia Fields, Illinois Par: 70 / 7,366 yards

70 / 7,366 yards Hatton Odds to Win: +2200 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.