Logan Webb will start for the San Francisco Giants against the Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson on Saturday at 7:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 232 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta is the top slugging team in MLB this season with a .501 slugging percentage.

The Braves have an MLB-leading .274 batting average.

Atlanta scores the most runs in baseball (706 total, 5.8 per game).

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with a .346 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 8.1 times per game, the seventh-best average in baseball.

The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.

Atlanta's 3.80 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves average MLB's 13th-ranked WHIP (1.270).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Yonny Chirinos (5-5) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his ninth start of the season. He has a 5.22 ERA in 81 2/3 innings pitched, with 49 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings against the New York Mets, giving up six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

So far this season, Chirinos has not registered a quality start.

Chirinos enters the game with seven outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

In five of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/13/2023 Mets L 7-6 Away Yonny Chirinos Kodai Senga 8/14/2023 Yankees W 11-3 Home Max Fried Clarke Schmidt 8/15/2023 Yankees W 5-0 Home Bryce Elder Luis Severino 8/16/2023 Yankees W 2-0 Home Charlie Morton Randy Vasquez 8/18/2023 Giants W 4-0 Home Spencer Strider Alex Cobb 8/19/2023 Giants - Home Yonny Chirinos Logan Webb 8/20/2023 Giants - Home Max Fried - 8/21/2023 Mets - Home Bryce Elder David Peterson 8/22/2023 Mets - Home Charlie Morton Tylor Megill 8/23/2023 Mets - Home Spencer Strider José Quintana 8/25/2023 Giants - Away Yonny Chirinos Logan Webb

