Wednesday's game between the Atlanta Braves (77-42) and the New York Yankees (60-60) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Braves coming out on top. First pitch is at 7:20 PM on August 16.

The Braves will give the nod to Charlie Morton (11-10, 3.71 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Yankees will counter with Randy Vasquez (2-1, 1.89 ERA).

Braves vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSO

Braves vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Braves 5, Yankees 3.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Explore More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

The Braves are 2-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Braves have been favored 106 times and won 69, or 65.1%, of those games.

Atlanta is 25-10 this season when entering a game favored by -210 or more on the moneyline.

The Braves have a 67.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Atlanta has scored the most runs (700) in baseball so far this year.

The Braves have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule