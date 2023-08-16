Braves vs. Yankees Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 16
Wednesday's game between the Atlanta Braves (77-42) and the New York Yankees (60-60) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Braves coming out on top. First pitch is at 7:20 PM on August 16.
The Braves will give the nod to Charlie Morton (11-10, 3.71 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Yankees will counter with Randy Vasquez (2-1, 1.89 ERA).
Braves vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Braves vs. Yankees Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Braves 5, Yankees 3.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Yankees
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
Explore More About This Game
Braves Performance Insights
- The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.
- The Braves are 2-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- This season, the Braves have been favored 106 times and won 69, or 65.1%, of those games.
- Atlanta is 25-10 this season when entering a game favored by -210 or more on the moneyline.
- The Braves have a 67.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Atlanta has scored the most runs (700) in baseball so far this year.
- The Braves have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 12
|@ Mets
|W 21-3
|Allan Winans vs Denyi Reyes
|August 12
|@ Mets
|W 6-0
|Spencer Strider vs José Quintana
|August 13
|@ Mets
|L 7-6
|Yonny Chirinos vs Kodai Senga
|August 14
|Yankees
|W 11-3
|Max Fried vs Clarke Schmidt
|August 15
|Yankees
|W 5-0
|Bryce Elder vs Luis Severino
|August 16
|Yankees
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Randy Vasquez
|August 18
|Giants
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Alex Cobb
|August 19
|Giants
|-
|Yonny Chirinos vs Logan Webb
|August 20
|Giants
|-
|Max Fried vs TBA
|August 21
|Mets
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Tylor Megill
|August 22
|Mets
|-
|Charlie Morton vs José Quintana
