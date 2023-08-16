On Wednesday, August 16 at 7:20 PM ET, the Atlanta Braves (77-42) host the New York Yankees (60-60) at Truist Park. Charlie Morton will get the call for the Braves, while Randy Vasquez will take the mound for the Yankees.

Bookmakers list the Braves as -210 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Yankees +170 moneyline odds. The over/under is 10 runs for the game.

Braves vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Morton - ATL (11-10, 3.71 ERA) vs Vasquez - NYY (2-1, 1.89 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Braves vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Braves versus Yankees game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Braves (-210) in this matchup, means that you think the Braves will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $14.76 back.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Matt Olson get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Braves vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 106 times this season and won 69, or 65.1%, of those games.

The Braves have a 25-10 record (winning 71.4% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -210 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 67.7% chance to win.

The Braves have a 7-3 record from the 10 games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times.

The Yankees have been underdogs in 40 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (37.5%) in those contests.

The Yankees have been listed as an underdog of +170 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

The Yankees have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Braves vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Travis d'Arnaud 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+165) Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170) Austin Riley 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+110) Matt Olson 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+100) Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+140)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +325 1st 1st

Think the Braves can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Atlanta and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.