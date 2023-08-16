How to Watch the Braves vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 16
Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves will hit the field against the New York Yankees and projected starter Randy Vasquez on Wednesday at Truist Park.
Braves vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 231 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.
- Atlanta leads MLB with a .503 slugging percentage this season, putting up 456 extra-base hits.
- The Braves lead MLB with a .275 batting average.
- Atlanta has the No. 1 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.9 runs per game (700 total runs).
- The Atlanta Braves lead the league with a .346 on-base percentage.
- The Braves strike out 8.1 times per game, the seventh-best mark in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.3 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- Atlanta's 3.87 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 16th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.284).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Morton makes the start for the Braves, his 24th of the season. He is 11-10 with a 3.71 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 128 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Friday against the New York Mets, when the righty threw five scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- Morton has nine quality starts under his belt this season.
- Morton has put up 20 starts this season in which he pitched five or more innings.
- He has had five appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/12/2023
|Mets
|W 21-3
|Away
|Allan Winans
|Denyi Reyes
|8/12/2023
|Mets
|W 6-0
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|José Quintana
|8/13/2023
|Mets
|L 7-6
|Away
|Yonny Chirinos
|Kodai Senga
|8/14/2023
|Yankees
|W 11-3
|Home
|Max Fried
|Clarke Schmidt
|8/15/2023
|Yankees
|W 5-0
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Luis Severino
|8/16/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Randy Vasquez
|8/18/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Alex Cobb
|8/19/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Yonny Chirinos
|Logan Webb
|8/20/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Max Fried
|-
|8/21/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Tylor Megill
|8/22/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|José Quintana
