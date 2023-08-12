On Saturday, Ronald Acuna Jr. (hitting .419 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Quintana. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: José Quintana

José Quintana TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna leads Atlanta with an OBP of .424, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .580.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is fourth in the league in slugging.

Acuna has had a hit in 88 of 115 games this season (76.5%), including multiple hits 50 times (43.5%).

In 20.9% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 40.9% of his games this season, Acuna has tallied at least one RBI. In 15 of those games (13%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

In 62.6% of his games this year (72 of 115), he has scored, and in 26 of those games (22.6%) he has scored more than once.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 57 .341 AVG .337 .438 OBP .411 .590 SLG .572 29 XBH 28 12 HR 14 34 RBI 37 34/37 K/BB 31/25 26 SB 28

Mets Pitching Rankings