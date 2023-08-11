Eddie Rosario Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Mets - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Eddie Rosario -- .148 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the New York Mets, with Tylor Megill on the hill, on August 11 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Pirates.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is batting .243 with 17 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 24 walks.
- Rosario has gotten at least one hit in 58.0% of his games this year (58 of 100), with more than one hit 21 times (21.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 14.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 26 games this season (26.0%), Rosario has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (13.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 37 of 100 games this year, and more than once 7 times.
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|47
|.246
|AVG
|.240
|.280
|OBP
|.308
|.480
|SLG
|.416
|19
|XBH
|16
|11
|HR
|5
|31
|RBI
|17
|50/9
|K/BB
|42/15
|0
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.40).
- The Mets rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (140 total, 1.2 per game).
- Megill makes the start for the Mets, his 17th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 5.45 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 28-year-old has a 5.45 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .292 to his opponents.
