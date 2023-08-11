The Atlanta Braves will send a hot-hitting Matt Olson to the plate against the New York Mets and Pete Alonso, who has been on a tear in recent games, when the teams take the field on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with 217 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta is the top slugging team in baseball this season with a .500 slugging percentage.

The Braves have a league-high .273 batting average.

Atlanta has the No. 3 offense in baseball, scoring 5.7 runs per game (644 total runs).

The Braves have a league-leading .343 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 8.2 times per game, the sixth-best average in the majors.

The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.

Atlanta has the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 16th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.284).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Charlie Morton (10-10) takes the mound for the Braves in his 23rd start of the season. He's put together a 3.86 ERA in 123 2/3 innings pitched, with 132 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Sunday, the righty went 4 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up five earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Morton has nine quality starts under his belt this year.

Morton is looking to secure his 20th start of five or more innings this season in this outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 22 outings this season.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/6/2023 Cubs L 6-4 Away Charlie Morton Justin Steele 8/7/2023 Pirates L 7-6 Away Spencer Strider Osvaldo Bido 8/8/2023 Pirates W 8-6 Away Yonny Chirinos Mitch Keller 8/9/2023 Pirates W 6-5 Away Max Fried Quinn Priester 8/10/2023 Pirates L 7-5 Away Bryce Elder Bailey Falter 8/11/2023 Mets - Away Charlie Morton Tylor Megill 8/12/2023 Mets - Away Spencer Strider José Quintana 8/12/2023 Mets - Away Yonny Chirinos Kodai Senga 8/13/2023 Mets - Away Yonny Chirinos Kodai Senga 8/14/2023 Yankees - Home Max Fried Clarke Schmidt 8/15/2023 Yankees - Home Bryce Elder Luis Severino

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.