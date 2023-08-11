Austin Riley -- batting .302 with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the New York Mets, with Tylor Megill on the mound, on August 11 at 7:10 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Pirates.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

Tylor Megill TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley is hitting .279 with 22 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs and 39 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 29th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.

Riley has picked up a hit in 70.8% of his 113 games this year, with at least two hits in 33.6% of them.

In 24 games this season, he has hit a home run (21.2%, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate).

In 44 games this year (38.9%), Riley has picked up an RBI, and in 19 of those games (16.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 52.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 16 games with multiple runs (14.2%).

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 56 .311 AVG .249 .371 OBP .307 .577 SLG .437 30 XBH 19 14 HR 12 38 RBI 34 57/21 K/BB 60/18 1 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings